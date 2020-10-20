In 2015, impotus asked voters, “What have you got to lose?" Some answers:
YOUR LIFE: 215,000 USA people lost their lives to the trumpvirus. The total could reach 400,000 by yearend.
YOUR INSURANCE, SOCIAL SECURITY & MEDICARE: The newcomer is suing to cancel the ACA which includes pre-existing conditions. He has no replacement program. He plans to cancel Social Security and Medicare. Suspending payroll taxes defunds SS/Medicare.
YOUR ECONOMY: Millions have lost their jobs and benefits, many permanently. All while CEOs get millions in bonuses.
YOUR NATION'S HONOR & RESPECT: The world sees the USA as a “s__hole” country. Most ban USA travelers. Many see the Weimar Republic resurrecting in the USA.
YOUR LEGISLATOR'S CIVIC RESPONSIBILITY: The senate has become the rubber stamp of impotus! Moscow mindlessly giggles during a debate.
YOUR SECURITY: White supremacist gangs plot to kidnap and kill state governors. They prey on protesters, even killing them. Their philosophy seems to be, “We have the guns and they are right!”
Then there is Russia's bounty on USA soldiers; calling dead, US soldiers “losers and suckers”; blackmailing and extorting allies for personal, political gain.
What have we left to lose? Vote Blue! The entire ballot!
Dave Ameling
Ossian