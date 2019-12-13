Rural votes helped contribute to the present administration getting elected. Since then, policies have negatively affected the economy of the farming community. This prompted the administration's first farm bail out, which was almost insulting to most recipients.
This year's bailout was considerably more. In fact, many times larger than the GM and bank bailouts — the largest ever.
With farm bankruptcies up over 25% and suicides spiking, it will take a much larger bail out to keep the herd in the corral!
Some might say this is extorting a vote.
Some might say this is a bribe.
Many say it could be a quid pro quo.
You can call a duck a chicken or a goose. It's still a duck. Everyone knows the American taxpayers are going to pay, not China.