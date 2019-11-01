My name is Dan Driscoll and I am offering myself as a write-in candidate for the position of councilman in the First Ward (Northeast Quadrant).
My wife and I moved to Oelwein in 2003. Prior to that we had lived in Fayette for 19 years. During our residence in Fayette I briefly served on the City Council, having been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Council for the remainder of a term.
During those years, I published a couple of community newspapers, first in Fayette and later in Calmar. I attended countless meetings of city councils and different boards during that time and garnered some appreciation for the ins and outs of local governments.
I have served as the pastor of the Oelwein Evangelical Free Church since moving here, and will be retiring in August of 2020. My wife and I own our home on First Avenue and have in the last several years purchased a few modest rental properties to supplement our retirement.
I have not been politically active in the time we’ve been in Oelwein, primarily because I haven’t had time due to my pastoral responsibilities. We plan on staying in Oelwein in our retirement and hope to be of some service to the community.
I have decided to offer my name as a candidate to the Council because it seems to me that the city government is in serious need of adjustment. A good example is the proposed solution to the street repairs being proposed for 12th Street Northeast. To slap homeowners with assessments of up to $34,000 for street repairs is unreasonable — especially when those repairs have been known to be needed for 14 years!
The reason that the street repair has been neglected is because the city has no plan or schedule to repair anything. When pressed about a plan by Brett DeVore at a recent Council meeting, all City Manager Mulfinger could respond with was that the city has a vision statement. It’s not Mulfinger’s fault the city has no plan or schedule to maintain the streets and infrastructure. But it does illustrate the pressing need to apply better management principles to our governance.
Another good example of the difficulties that decades of neglect have produced in the city is the state of many of the rental properties in the community. I applaud the Council for tackling the issue. Certainly, several landlords have been greatly remiss in their management of their properties. But the city is not without fault. There has been code in place for many years that has not been enforced. And the newly adopted inspection process hasn’t been realistically implemented.
According to Chief Logan, there are 880 rental units in Oelwein. One of the Council members said he would prefer that there were none! The attitude of the city administration from the beginning of this process has been antagonistic and hostile to the landlords. Most of the landlords are small businesses that do not have large resources to draw from. Many do their own repairs because that is the only economically feasible alternative.
Solving the challenges the city of Oelwein faces requires the application of basic fiscal and management principles. We need to be realistic. It will take some time to develop and implement those principles. But it is apparent that the present Council and mayor are quite proud of the status quo.
If you would like to see something better than the status quo, I ask you to vote for Brett DeVore for mayor, Tom Stewart for ‘at-large,’ Charles Gerdts, write-in for Ward 3, and myself, Dan Driscoll, write-in for Ward 1.
Thank you.