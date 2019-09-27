Thank you (Oelwein City Council) for taking the time to listen to us. Our hour ran out before I could talk, but I must get this off my chest. I would like each one of you to put yourselves in our shoes. How would a $25,000-to-$30,000 bill dropped on you today affect your life and budget. That’s a lot of money. I only paid $28,000 for my first home, and I could hardly make my payments then without another bill dropped on me. I would have lost my home just like some of these people will.
What I would like to see is for the city to bond $1 million every four years (That’s $250,000 road use tax we receive every year times four.)
Then, earmark the repairs you would like to do at no cost or very, very little cost to the property owner. We don’t need a nightmare of 12th Ave. NE.