Would the Founding Fathers of America (who sacrified their own lives for “freedom”) tolerate these modern-day Gestapo law enforcement bust-ins on non-violent citizens’ homes, searching for “possession of something” that law enforcement think is unhealthy for the occupants? The “nanny laws” possession laws, seat belt laws, tobacco compliance of luring the clerk into an illegal sale, were not initiated and lobbied into law by common citizens, but were by power-hungry officials that care nothing about “citizens rights or the Constitution.” This has resulted into a greater percent of U.S. citizens being criminalized and imprisoned than they had in the old Soviet Union! We’ve got enough “nanny laws” until everyone is in violation of something all the time.
Our lawmakers and law enforcement personnel refuse to get effective laws and enforcement on the dangerous “motorized killers” on the roads that endanger (and eventually kill) “other lives,” and law enforcement personnel don’t have to look far to find them. Instead, our state lawmakers “ease speed and dangerous driving laws” because they get their election funding from Big Money/Big Business, Big Trucking and places that don’t want any effective speed enforcement because their “time, profits and schedule” are more important than the lives that get ran over from it.
The massive traffic pile ups on the ice, all over America, are the result of drivers, especially big rig drivers going too fast for conditions, but the blame is put on the “weather” effectively blaming “God” for it.
The dead are “politically correct” if they’re just seat belted in the wreckage.