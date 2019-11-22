Regarding the guest editorial about the “need for motorcycle helmets:
Back in 1987, the motorcycle organization ABATE was actively trying to repeal that seat belt law that had just came in. They had a lot of support, and it looked like they’d succeed in getting it repealed. A lobbyist (that was active in the Iowa Legislature) told me that certain lawmakers threatened the ABATE leaders with a helmet law if they didn’t get out of the seat belt battle. I believe it 100%.
A helmet law couldn’t be blamed for causing the deaths of wearers that were trapped in burning, or side-impacted, or underwater, or de-capped area of vehicles. Yes, I know of some people that escaped death or serious injury only because they snubbed that nanny asinine seat belt law, but then were subject to penalty for not getting killed in the crash.
We have a seat belt law because of 1. Big Money/Big Business from Detroit and their lobbyists that effectively diverted traffic safety away from crash prevention to “just survive the crash.” The latter being much better for motor vehicle sales if the old vehicles get crashed, and crashes in Iowa did go up after the seat belt law. 2. Insurance company lobbyists that want something in fine print in your policy to deny you payment if you’re not seat-belted in a crash. 3. The law enforcement community: They feel safer if all vehicle occupants are seat-belted because they know such belted occupants cannot easily get a gun into action and out the window at them. They were and are too hyper-protective of their favorite seat belt law, which makes me suspicious that it may be more for officer safety than for citizen safety.
The common citizens surely didn’t initiate and lobby that seat belt law in. If it weren’t for the above three lobby groups, we wouldn’t have that sacred monkey in our laps. It’s the biggest example of common citizens losing control of their elected officials.