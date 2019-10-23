Open Hands Food Pantry offers food security to those in need

WEST UNION — A local food pantry for residents of West Union and surrounding areas is set to begin serving clients next week. Pantry manager Cryss Hill said the project has been in the works for a couple of years and she is excited to see it become a reality.
“There are so many people that have worked so hard to make this happen. I think there is a need here and we are working to fill that need,” Hill said.
West Union United Methodist Church, 301 Hansen Blvd., made space available for Open Hands Food Pantry. Persons should use the west entrance, lower level to access the food pantry, which is handicap accessible. The North Fayette Valley Ministerial Association serves as the support group for the pantry, which is operated under the guidelines of the NE Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo. A plethora of volunteers assists at
As food trucks have begun to make deliveries, Hill says the reality is setting in.
“A lot of volunteers have been anticipating this. Now the shelves are being stocked and we’re getting ready for opening day,” she said.
Opening day will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2-6 p.m. Regular hours will be each Tuesday, 2-6 p.m. and each Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except the second Saturday of the month, which is the Food Truck distribution in West Union.
Open Hands Food Pantry is just what is says, “open hands.” There are no referrals needed to get food from the pantry; anyone who is hungry and needs food is welcome.
“We’re prepared to serve families (not clients) once monthly, but we will adjust that based on their current situation, such as sudden loss of income, homelessness, or no way to store much food at one time, lack of refrigeration, etc.,” Hill said.
Hill invites the public to come and take a look at the facility during an open house to be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. She will be there to answer any questions and helpful handouts on the food pantry will be available.