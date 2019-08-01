WEST UNION — Duane Pleggenkuhle, of Hawkeye, is the Open and the Ringer Percentage Champion of the the Open Horseshoe Tournament held Saturday, July 28, at the Fayette County Fair.
It was the final horseshoe pitching contest of the 2019 Fair.
Ron Pleggenkuhle, Division B winner received one of the hand-crafted and finished horseshoe boxes that were made by former Open pitcher Ray Kamper, of Arlington. The boxes were donated by the Kamper family, to the Fair Special Activities to be used for the Pro-Am and Open Tournament Champions.
Ron, like brother Duane, knew Ray as a friend and competitor of his father, Clarence Pleggenkuhle, when both were State Tournament participants in the late 1970’s and the early 1980’s.
Two youth pitchers joined seven adults to form Divisions A and B. Pitchers came from Alpha, Arlington, Hawkeye, Randalia, Sumner, Forest City and West Union. Another beautiful, pleasant sunny day provided a perfect wrap-up day for the fair, for participants and visitors who had enjoyed perfect weather all week.
The results were:
Open Class — A:
1st place champion — Duane Pleggenkuhle of Hawkeye, 3-0 with 26 ringers, 22%.
2nd place — Ray Paul, of Independence, 2-1, 22 ringers for 18%.
3rd place — James Baumler, youth of West Union, 1-2, 16 ringers for 13%.
4th place — Gary Shauffer, of Sumner, 0-3, nine ringers for 7.5%.
Open Class — B:
1st place champion — Ron Pleggenkuhle, of Alpha, 3-1, 10 ringers for 8%.
2nd place — Tom Hamlett, of Arlington, 3-1, two ringers for 2%; (first place tie decided by ringer count)
3rd place — Stross Newcom of Forest City, 2-1-1, eight ringers for 7%;
4th place — Nolan Cushion, of youth of Randalia, 1-3, 3 ringers for 2.5%
5th place — Brett Whitcher, of West Union; 0-3-1, five ringers for 4%.