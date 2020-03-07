For the last few weeks we have been told how much money is being spent on political ads — thousands, millions, and even billions. I understand. This is a country where you can spend, gamble, waste, or burn your own money, freely.
The Ag economy has ground to a halt because of trade wars and tariffs. Grain prices have flatlines for the last three years below the cost of production. A 25 percent rise in Ag bankruptcy and a spike in farm related suicides spawned a new farm program — Price Loss Coverage (PLC). The first draft was called PTV (Purchase Their Vote), but was deemed too obvious.
In 2017 and 2018 the bailout was minimal. In those two years it became evident that just being a “patriot” didn’t put food on the table or pay bills. The PLC in 2020 is expected to be $68.00 per acre. The average farm unit is around 1,000 acres. That means, in an election year, the average farm operator will receive $68,000 of taxpayer (our) money. Farmers may need to budget the money, because it may be four years before they see a windfall like this again!
Politicians spending their money the way they want to get votes is one thing. Politicians spending our money the way they want to get votes is another story.