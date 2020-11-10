Oelwein is awesome. Our community has so many supportive, caring, and talented people that work hard to make Oelwein a wonderful place to live, grow, and raise our kids.
In my eight years of living in this community I have had the opportunity to meet so many of the wonderful people of Oelwein, and have had the opportunity to create so many positive relationships with students, families, and community members.
As a teacher and the beginner Band director at the Oelwein Middle School, I have always felt a wonderful sense of encouragement and pride for our program from our community. However, the showing of support given to our band program this fall is unlike anything I have ever experienced as a teacher.
With Covid cases circulating within our community, our Band department was desperate for ideas on how to keep students playing and performing safely. After receiving guidance from the Iowa High School Music Association, we learned that in order for students to safely perform instruments and limit the number of aerosols produced from instruments, it was vital that we find a way to create student face masks and instrument bell covers to catch and limit the aerosol particles produced.
Because the concept of instrument-friendly face masks and instrument bell covers was such a new idea, these products were not yet available to purchase commercially. This is when creative members of our community came to our rescue and found a way to create masks to keep students performing safely.
I would publicly like to thank Sue and Laura Schlitter for leading the way on designing and creating instrument bell covers for our entire 5-12th grade Band program. Thank you to Nancee Gearhart, Mary Frisch, and Kathy Hintz for helping create them, as well as to Farmer’s Daughters Quilts for ordering our supplies and allowing the sewers to use their sewing room. Not having any patterns to go off of, they created covers that easily fit over our instruments, catching aerosols that escape from the end of instruments. They created over 200 bell covers that are machine washable, durable, and meet safety standards established by the IHSMA.
The instrument bell covers were only half of our safety needs for performing. We also had to find face masks that would allow students to stay masked while performing on their instrument. Simply cutting a hole in a face mask does not provide a safe option, as student mouths are still exposed. More creativity was needed in creating a safe face mask; allowing the instrument to go up to the student's mouth, yet still allowing for adequate face coverage.
This is when our department has been fortunate enough to have Christina Glew and Joy Purdy step in with their creativity and sewing skills. As of today, they have created face mask designs for every wind instrument in our band that allow instruments to go to student faces without students touching their face masks, and provide coverage over the instrument and student face, limiting the aerosols dispersed into the air. These masks are also machine washable, durable, and also meet the safety standards established by the IHSMA.
Without the help of Sue and Laura Schlitter,Nancee Gearhart, Mary Frisch, and Kathy Hintz, Joy Purdy, and Christina Glew, our Band department would be unable to safely rehearse this school year. There would have been no marching band at Homecoming, or the home football games. I would have been unable to recruit or start any beginners in our program this year.
I feel so honored and so blessed to live and work in a community that is so caring, supportive, and creative. Oelwein really is awesome.
Melissa Franzen
5-6 Band Director