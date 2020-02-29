To all of the business, associates, friends and acquaintances of Brigid Campbell, her family would like to thank you all for a successful benefit this past weekend.
We couldn’t have done it without your support.
Russ Turner
Oelwein
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$119.00
|for 365 days
To all of the business, associates, friends and acquaintances of Brigid Campbell, her family would like to thank you all for a successful benefit this past weekend.
We couldn’t have done it without your support.
Russ Turner
Oelwein
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Enter your favorite photo! The picture with the most votes will win a $100 prize!
A mainly sunny sky. High around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.