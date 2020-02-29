Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

To all of the business, associates, friends and acquaintances of Brigid Campbell, her family would like to thank you all for a successful benefit this past weekend.

We couldn’t have done it without your support.

Russ Turner

Oelwein

