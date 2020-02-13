Week five has ended and this week was full of committee bills and debate began on the floor of the House. All the committee work this past week was to prepare us for next week: the legislative funnel.
Funnel week is the very last week for legislation to make it out of committee, in order to be eligible and considered for floor debate. There are several funnels throughout the session each year and this upcoming funnel week is only for bills that were proposed by members of the House for the House of Representatives to consider.
This week, the first legislation that was up for debate was the state K-12 funding. What this legislation does is it provides funding, in excess of per pupil appropriations from the municipalities, to public school districts throughout the State. This week the House Democratic Caucus put forth an amendment for a 3% increase to the school funding bill. This increase was struck down by the majority party. The version that passed out of the House was 2.5% and the version the Senate was a mere 2.1%.
Our public school system used to be a model for the United States. In the last decade, our schools have continued to face more budget cuts, increased class sizes and longer commutes; in addition, Iowa has had 126 schools close their doors. Schools are central to building communities and our students and our hard-working families deserve better.
My first Listening Post two weeks away, on the 29th of February, at the Oelwein Public Library.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64. Please feel free to contact me anytime by email at bruce.bearinger@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at 515.281.7537. Please stay safe and have a great next week.