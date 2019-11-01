For those of us in attendance, Monday night’s City Council meeting was an experience in attitude and disdain for Oelwein residents by our current mayor.
Council meeting started off in its normal fashion – for those not familiar with how the meetings run, it’s a pretty standard agenda. We start off with the pledge of allegiance, followed by calling the meeting to order. Roll call for council members is the third item and then a time for public comment by citizens.
This is where our current mayor showed her true disdain for Oelwein residents. Citizens are allowed a two-minute time limit to bring issues before council. One citizen, a landlord in town, got up and spoke about carbon monoxide detectors and questioned why they weren’t part of the new rental inspection program. He stated luckily he had installed them in his rentals, as there was a furnace malfunction and without the detector, his tenant most likely would have died.
Mayor Sherrets cut him off and stated flatly the council would not address changing the ordinance at this time. He posed the question, if the rental inspection program was truly about the safety of Oelwein residents, why would they not address this change. At this point, she threatened to have him removed from the council meeting for this question.
I then spoke about a concern I have expressed in the past — the current situation of our infrastructure and the fact I still have not received a direct answer if the city has a plan for infrastructure other than band-aid fixes we seem to see. There is no wrong answer for this question — if we have a plan or not, the problem has been getting an answer to the question from our city leaders.
I shared the need to create a long-term plan with SMART goals (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-based) if there is no plan. I was simply going to ask what our city plan is, based on Mayor Sherrets’ comments in the Oelwein Daily Register’s article on Oct. 24, that “the city has been focused on infrastructure for several years.”
My question was going to be to the mayor and the council is simply this – to what end is the plan? What has the focus been on? Has there been a structured plan of attack, so to speak, or is your plan the continual band-aid fixes the citizens see with no long term thought to the future?
Unfortunately, I was unable to even pose the question, as Mayor Sherrets cut me off and simply stated I was wasting her and the council’s time on this issue.
Isn’t this part of the agenda for Oelwein citizens to bring questions and concerns to the council? Isn’t it their responsibility as our elected officials to listen to the constituents? Her attitude and disdain not only shocked me, but I believe several others in attendance were taken aback, based on the gasps I heard when she stated I was wasting their time. Shouldn’t our elected officials be able to listen openly and communicate in a civil matter? It should not matter what the issue is, nor who the person is.
In contrast to the mayor’s comments and attitude, one council member asked what would be a timeline on putting a plan together, a clear indication the city of Oelwein has no such plan currently. This seems to be in direct contrast to what the mayor has indicated by her comments to the newspaper. This was at least an answer to my question, and a civil one at that. To that end, I ask Mayor Sherrets this – do we have an actual plan or not?
As a citizen, what this interaction illustrated to me was simply our mayor holds anyone who does not agree with her in contempt and will use any power she may have to silence them. I can simply pledge, if I am elected, I will listen with openness to any concerns, work to address the concerns where I can, but most importantly, treat the people of Oelwein with respect, even if I don’t agree with their views.