Imagine a time when women had very little rights, especially if they were to marry.
Unthinkable, right?
But, unfortunately, quite true, according to Kathy Wilson, a guest speaker on Alexander Hamilton at the Oelwein Public Library on Thursday. It covered the 1800’s, an era of which Alexander Hamilton had existed in. I walked in on her slide show presentation already underway found this part very interesting.
A time when women did not even consider having a choice of whether to marry or not, if they married, they lost all their legal rights. Imagine that, stop and think of all the rights we have now and how independent we are as women. I for one can’t imagine living in an era within these confining laws.
“Under English law,” said Wilson, giving examples, “it stated that when you as a woman married, you ceased to be an individual. You had no more legal standing. You had no identity, because you are believed to be covered by your husband for all things. In the Dr. Blackstone commentary, it says that a husband and wife are one person in law. The very being or existence of a woman is suspended during marriage.
“But, if you were 21, single or a widowed woman, you did. So, as a woman you lose all legal abilities to make contracts, buy, sell, give gifts or conduct business. You can do none of these things. You have no legal right to your children if the man you married wanted to throw you out in the street, they could he could file for divorce and keep the children, there was no exception.”
How’d you like to live with those political views?
All, I have to say is, thank God that as women, we’ve come a long way, baby!
