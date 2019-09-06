We have had a wide variety of items going on at the sheriff’s office lately. It seems like we are always busy, but besides a few accidents we have had some thefts.
Most recently a few motorcycles were stolen from the Chicken Ridge area near Elkader — 1971 and 1974 Honda models.
There have also been some burglaries to funeral homes in northeast Iowa.
Drug activity has picked up again and a lot of traffic control for different events in our area.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, we are assisting in the second annual Driving Out Sexual Violence Golf Outing. It is a 4-person best ball tournament held at the Guttenberg golf course. It costs $50 per person or $200 per team. This in-cludes prizes, silent auction and lunch.
All money raised is used to assist first responders and victims of sexual abuse in Clayton County. Common expenses are fuel, lodging, meals, and clothing for victims as well as training and equipment needs for SANE nurses, advocates, prosecutors, and law enforcement. Additional expenses come in the form of community awareness projects.
If you would like to just donate and not golf, you may do that also. Please contact Brent Ostrander at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office for more information or check out our website or Facebook pages.
Once again, I would like to inform every one of recent scams in our area. Several people have called in on these scams. They are targeting mainly cell phones advising that their Social Security number has been hacked and are asking several questions including what the last four digits of your social security number are. Do not give them any information and just hang up.
Another scam is the threat of an arrest warrant out for you. You are told to call and speak to an officer who is a scammer and attempts to get personal information from you. Do not give out any information if you think something is foul.
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe, Sheriff Mike Tschirgi