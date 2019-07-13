Fourth of July came and left, just like the smoke left behind from its burst. I had decided not to travel the two hours to my hometown to spend the holiday with family, as I worked the next day and it would be returning to Oelwein rather late if I stayed to watch fireworks.
Having moved here in April, I have not yet made close friends that I could celebrate with locally. I was left to spend Fourth of July alone, with not even fireworks to look forward to; due to the fact that this new community that I had moved to for work, did not hold a community firework celebration. Imagine my surprise at such a thing and not to mention my disappointment.
I had grown up in small town communities in Iowa, where the tradition was to gather with family and friends at the appointed time to watch fireworks either in your hometown or at Clear Lake to watch their huge beautiful display of lights. Memories of this holiday fill my head; cars lining up in parks and along the streets, people in their vans and on hoods of their cars and the beds of their trucks, blankets spread out with families snacking on treats and beverages and both kids and adults running around visiting each other before the show began.
The thought of it all was making me feel even lonelier. However, still not being completely unpacked, I had plenty to keep myself occupied. I spent most of the day sorting things out, what to keep and what to throw out.
As I glanced at old photographs of my kids and family; two of them caught my attention, one my sisters and I at Clear Lake waiting for those awesome fireworks. Another of my kids at a campsite running through the grass in their bathing suits with lit sparklers in hands; their joy apparent at the simplicity captured in that moment in a photograph. I posted those photos to my Facebook Page and commented ‘Now this is what childhood is all about’ bringing all sorts of comments that made me laugh.
The day had turned into early evening and I decided to go for a walk. As I was making my way back; I came across a family lighting off a small firework display at the edge of their driveway. They went off – ‘Boom, Bang, Boom!’ and colorful sparks flew all over, lighting up the darkening sky. A child’s voice hollered excitedly, “WAY TO GO DAD!” Laughter filled the air from everyone sitting out in the yard and myself; reminding me again of the simplicity of Fourth of July, through the eyes of a child and confirming that the simplicity of your childhood days are just as wonderful, perhaps even more so, than your grown-up celebrations of the Fourth of July.
