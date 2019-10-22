Registerland has many generous people. They are generous with their time, property and money. Soon, we will be putting together a special edition in hopes of connecting people with local groups and causes. It’s our annual Community Giving edition.
We’ve been sending out letters and questionnaires, but if your group hasn’t been contacted, please contact me, or simply email me answers to the following questions:
• What is the official name of your organization?
• What are the names and hometowns of your leaders?
• How many members or volunteers does your organization have?
• What is the mission of your organization, and how does it benefit the community?
• What are any previous names the organization was known as?
• Please list activities/accomplishments for 2019.
• Where is your base of operations?
• What area do you serve?
• What was the date or at least the year your organization was established?
• What are some significant dates in your local organization’s history?
• How does somebody become a member or volunteer?
• How does someone donate to your cause?
We’re asking people to get that information to us by Friday, Nov. 1.
• • • •
Remember Chuck Long? Well the former Hawkeye quarterback from the early 1980s who went on to play professionally for the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams is coming to Oelwein next week. He will be speaking at the noon Rotary meeting at Mona’s Firepit Pub and Grill. Tickets are free and you can get them from any Rotary member. If you don’t know a Rotary member, contact me.
These days Long is the executive director of the Iowa Sports Foundation, which is known for putting on the Iowa Games.
According to a Cedar Rapids Gazette article, he is the father of five adult children.
• • • •
The highlight of the OCAD Community Awards night was Superintendent Josh Ehn’s children, who were so anxious to be in a photograph with him. It made me want to find a Mark Twain quote to commemorate the moment that they rushed up front at Oelwein Plaza to be with their dad who was receiving the OCAD Volunteer of the Year award.
“It is a wise child that knows its own father, and an unusual one that unreservedly approves of him,” Mark Twain wrote.
• • • •
Carol Holtz is going to present a program on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Maynard Public Library called “Iowa County School Education: Are you as smart as an eighth-grader?”
If you answer yes to that question, I have another one for you: What do you use an upside down smiley face emoji for?
Yeah, I don’t know either.
• • • •
The Democrats have been denied use of the the Fayette County Courthouse courtroom for caucus night next year. It got me thinking about how else the courtroom has been used for politics. A quick Google search reminded me that Sen. Charles Grassley had a daytime town hall meeting in there on July 13, 2018. He packed the room.
• • • •
