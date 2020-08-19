Dear Community of Oelwein,
The Oelwein Community School Supply/Backpack program had a whole new look this year. Just like everything in our lives we are making adjustments with masks, scheduling, weekly traditions and gathering family and friends together.
As the school year approached, I began to worry about how we would make the school supply needs happen without the exceptional work the Christ United Presbyterian Church had done in the past. I knew that their work was behind the scenes, had many working volunteers, anonymous donors and last-minute details that involve many moving parts to get accomplished.
Without any hesitation, many of the veteran volunteers created a “new look” to the school backpack/supply give away. It was indeed a true act of “Grace.” Grace has many meanings, but for all the students/families that took part in the backpack/school supplies giveaway; “Grace” was a helping hand in a storm of uncertainty.
The Oelwein School District would like to thank the donors, volunteers who ordered and moved supplies to Wings Park, showed up to help pack and deliver bags curbside to many families. I know that “Grace” can be practiced in a socially distance time in our Oelwein Community. There is no mask on “Grace and Kindness.”
Thank you,
Barb Schmitz
Oelwein Elementary Counselor