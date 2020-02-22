I’ve been a loyal Democrat for 40 years, but I fear that the Democrats are destined to lose this fall if they don’t change course. For my whole life the difference between the Democrats and Republicans was clear. The Republicans represented the rich and the Democrats represented the poor and the middle class.
Unfortunately, in the last several years the Democrats have changed. Instead of representing the poor and the middle class, the Democrats represent the liberal elite. The best example of this is the Democratic plan to implement a carbon tax on all fossil fuels. This tax will dramatically raise the costs for every Iowa family for everything from commuting to work to home heating.
The Iowa farmer will be especially hard hit since the cost of fuel, fertilizer, and LP will raise significantly. This tax is designed to continually increase until fossil fuels are unaffordable. The average farmer has a large part of their net worth tied up in diesel powered equipment. This tax would force the farmers to scrap their equipment. As a result, either food prices will become more expensive or the Iowa farmers will be forced into bankruptcy. This tax could create a farm crisis far worse than the farm crisis of 40 years ago.
In the world of the democratic elite all hard-working Iowa families will be forced into tiny cold apartments with nothing to eat but tofu burgers. Meanwhile, the rich elite will be jetting off to their climate change parties laughing at our naivety.