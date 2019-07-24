There is sweet corn for sale on the corner by Subway in Oelwein.
A Register reporter has already stepped in a pile of something in West Union.
It’s fair time in Fayette County.
I was a day later this year making it to the fair. Last year, I got up there the Monday before opening day to see livestock being unloaded, being spread, lawn chairs being set up and an occasional calf getting washed or beautified. There’s always a kid to be found napping in some hay bales.
Monday is a fantastic day for a photographer.
Then again, I was taking pictures of a family unloading cows from their trailer last year. All was going well and cute and calm, before cute became dangerous. Dad saw me taking photos and handed the lead rope off to a smaller daughter. I felt real bad about this even before the calf took off. The girl held on for a while doing that wide stride run that you normally see in cartoons.
She let go as the calf headed into a farm implements display.
It then sprinted around the outside of a couple of buildings doing cow versions of jukes and straight arms before cruising into a lot next to the fair. It finally gave up by some big pipes being stored at the end of that lot. Everyone was OK, maybe a little shook.
As I walked over to the show barn for Tuesday’s lamb show, I passed the Midway carnival. It’s free and safer to get all shook up there, and for extra fun, they will sell you mini doughnuts for $5 a bag or hot dogs and all manner of goodies. Indulge and then go for some rides. They have three varieties of scramblers, one is called Tornado. There is also a version of the old tilt-a-whirl, but with big puppies as the pods. There are bumper cars and the spinning swing thing — saw a couple of boys lose their shoes on this. There is a clown ship with a roof that goes back and forth to let you feel g-force.
I headed to the lamb show, which is somewhat of an athletic event, like wrestling, where you have the fireman’s carry, the half Nelson, and single leg takedown.
In the lamb show there is a wide mobile squat-lunge meant to control the little shaved beasts. Some of the lambs were shaved so they had wool puffs coming off their ankles. So some of the kids looked like they were wrestling poodles.
With my deadline fast approaching to turn in this column, I took a quick walk through the building with booths for groups and businesses to display their goods. I wanted to see what the political parties were doing this year. The Republicans, to their credit, were giving away glasses of water and lemonade. Outside the building a vendor was selling water for $1.
The Democrats were giving away popcorn and pocket-size U.S. Constitutions. The GOP had hand outs on various issues; what to bring when you vote and a handout from a pastor on why he votes Republican.
All this and more was at the fair on Tuesday, and the opening ceremonies hadn’t even happened yet. The crowds were growing as the ceremony was only 30 minutes away. The free will donation corn, watermelon and pork loin feed was pulling them in.