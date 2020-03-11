The Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Board would like to say thank you to all who in any way supported our 10th annual Chocolate Fest, “All You Need is Love … And Chocolate,” held Feb. 14, at the library.
Special thanks to all the Friends who helped in any way, and those who attended the event to make it a success. We had a wonderful selection of chocolate treats.
Thank you to Bruce Bearinger for providing musical entertainment, Fareway for donating the wine for sampling, and Dylan Mulfinger for his help in securing the beer for sampling. A big thank you to the Oelwein Daily Register for their help in promoting the event.
All chocolate purchases go to support literacy through library materials and community programming at the library, that are sponsored by the Friends.
The Friends of the Oelwein Public
Library Board