My husband recently set out on a quest. There is a groundhog living under our garage. This persistent soul has eaten through wood and sand to get quite a ways under our garage. This has upset the husband.
He thought he saw it at the neighbors recently and it had 3 small babies with it. He is not absolutely sure it is OUR groundhog, but thinks it might be a good chance. He has visited with some neighbors and it seems as this groundhog likes the entire neighborhood. Not just our house. Several neighbors have seen the groundhog, happily waddling around and showing off.
Now the husband is as mad as this hog. He has taken to putting steel plates in front of the holes he has found going under the garage, and even during the heat of summer he has pounded these steel plates around the base of the building to limit its access.
I suggested calling Fontana Park to see if they would help with the problem. Husband vetoed this, so I decided to keep quiet to see who was going to win the war of husband versus the groundhog.
I don’t think he wants to kill it. Some experts suggested poison pellets. He doesn’t seem to think of poison pellets as a remedy. Well, now there may be small baby groundhogs, and he really doesn’t want to kill them, just move them to someone else’s house, not ours.
Many of you readers know the husband. Watching the struggle is kind of fun for me. Perhaps some of you have had this problem and might have an idea as how to remove our groundhog from under our garage.
If no suggestions, tune in for further developments between husband and groundhog!