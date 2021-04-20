The Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Board would like to say thank you to all who supported our recent Chocolate Fest drive through. The event was held Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, at the library It was a great success!
We couldn’t have done it without the support of our members who donated the chocolates, helped with preparing the boxes and monetary donations.
Special thanks to the Oelwein Daily Register for their help in promoting the event and also, the Oelwein Public Library for their support. All chocolate purchases go to support literacy through library materials and community programming at the library, which are supported by the Friends.
The Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Board