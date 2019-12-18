Lovelights remind us of the giving spirit of Christmas

Letter to the Editor,
As the joy of Christmas Day approaches, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the community members and businesses who supported the Friends of MercyOne Lovelights Project.
Each year individuals remember those who were special to them, as well as those who support them in everyday life. New stars are added to the banner each year as more individual names become one of the lights of remembrance.
Every year the Lovelights Project demonstrates the compassion and love in our community. Working on this project is a personal, heartwarming experience.
The star was lit on Dec. 8, as a part of the Lighting Ceremony. Included in the program was a reading regarding the WWI Christmas truce. A one-day unofficial truce when opposing troops ceased fighting and sang carols to celebrate Christmas. John and Joane Amick lead the group in song.
The star will be dimmed, and the banner will be taken down on Jan. 6. We invite all to view the banner, displayed near the hospital gift shop and view the star before the final day.
Again, a thank you to all who remembered and honored their loved ones through the Lovelight Project. As the star is viewed we remember not only those we love but also the loving, giving spirit of Christmas.
This project helps the Friends of MercyOne in their continued support of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
On behalf of Friends of MercyOne,
Edith Biddinger, Barbara Ferrari, Dawn Kendall, Sharon Link, Arlene Miehe, Sue Schneider