Maynard Legion Auxiliary wishes to thank all who attended our Fall Luncheon last Sunday. It was a lovely turn-out and the socializing was good to see filling up the hall.
A big thank you to ladies of the Auxiliary for food and help, to Legionnaries for manpower, use of the hall, to Girl Scout leaders and girls for energetic assistance, to Miss Maynard Ariel Allwood and Girl State participant Rosita Hepperle for hosting duties.
We so appreciate the public support of the aims and goals of the American Legion and Auxiliary and our unit 245.
Darlene Buchheit
Maynard Legion Auxiliary Unit 245