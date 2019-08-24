In my “glory days,” I had a mantra I repeated often; “I’ll never walk with a cane. Never … never … never!” One should never say “never.” For me, “never” came about four years ago; now I have joined the throng (and I do mean throng) of those who use a cane.
Thinking it would make me feel safer walking with a cane, I bought a pretty red one. It gets me where I’m going but for my long walks or marketing, I use my wheeled walker.
Some people treat their canes like their pets. They give it a name, talk to it, brag about it. That’s not for me. My cane’s first purpose is to keep me from leaning too far over and finding myself getting acquainted with the ground; but I find it has some other surprise uses.
I have a beautiful grabber tool, but it is all looks. It just can’t grab and hold anything. My cane can do the job.
It can move things to the front of the refrigerator, or pull my curtains down for washing. It won’t hang them back up, though, so I have to wait for a good fairy to come around. My trusty cane can reach cups or dishes on a high shelf. It moves the piece to the edge, and I manipulate it to just the right spot to push it over the edge and catch it … most of the time. Well, I’m trying to get rid of some of my dishes anyway.
My cane is also handy for pushing the entry button near a door. I just stand back and push and “presto” the door opens. To date, I have saved ten thousand steps. That’s the quota for a days’ walking, isn’t it?
A cane is easy to swing up and down, back and forth or in any direction. Of course, that isn’t a special talent because everyone does it. But it saves on the use of your arthritic pointer finger.
Kids who play with my cane immediately turn it into a gun. Sometimes, they pretend to be a very old person and wobble along shakily using my cane. I do, too … sometimes.
One friend asked me if I use the cane to beat off the men. I said, “No, I use it to hook them in.”
My son sent me a birthday card that said if anyone called me old, I should hit him with my cane.
When I want to go anywhere, I walk all over looking for my cane so I can walk somewhere.
I have even had people applaud when I walk a ways, independent of my cane. Someone said that when I was a baby and I liked it so much, I get to do it all over again.
If I really want to impress you, I can even twirl the cane like a baton; but I can’t march very far.
I went shopping one day using my wheeled walker with its high handles and kangaroo pouch and luxury seat. A little boy saw me coming and proudly walked along with me to the corner, then ran back to his mom. “I want one of those,” he begged.
They say there aren’t any canes in heaven. Kinda sad, don’t you think?