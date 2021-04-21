Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Each year, thousands of volunteers in Iowa donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country who will be spotlighted during National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2021.

Research conducted by the Corporation for National and Community Service found that 30.3% of adult Americans volunteered 6.9 billion hours of service worth $167 billion in 2018. In Iowa more than 1 million volunteers contributed 56 million hours of service. Forty-one percent (41%) of Iowans volunteer, ranking Iowa 4th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

One Iowa group that relies heavily on volunteers is the 4-H Youth Development Program. In 2019-2020 over 7,000 individuals volunteered in some capacity with 4-H. In Fayette County, 44 volunteers serve in many roles including club leaders, project leaders, and committee members for the 4-H Youth Development Program.

Those interested in joining the team of 4-H Volunteers within Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are invited to contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331 or contact Michele at kellymd@iastate.edu.

Tags

Trending Food Videos