Each year, thousands of volunteers in Iowa donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country who will be spotlighted during National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2021.
Research conducted by the Corporation for National and Community Service found that 30.3% of adult Americans volunteered 6.9 billion hours of service worth $167 billion in 2018. In Iowa more than 1 million volunteers contributed 56 million hours of service. Forty-one percent (41%) of Iowans volunteer, ranking Iowa 4th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
One Iowa group that relies heavily on volunteers is the 4-H Youth Development Program. In 2019-2020 over 7,000 individuals volunteered in some capacity with 4-H. In Fayette County, 44 volunteers serve in many roles including club leaders, project leaders, and committee members for the 4-H Youth Development Program.
Those interested in joining the team of 4-H Volunteers within Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are invited to contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331 or contact Michele at kellymd@iastate.edu.