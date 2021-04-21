I respectfully beg to differ with our current Governor Kim Reynolds when she delivered that cold and callous message to migrant children detained at the border. I speak from some first-hand experience when I agree with our Cedar Rapids Gazette Sunday, 4/18/21, issue when the sub-heading read, “Migrant children are not a problem for Iowa; they are our opportunity.”
The article reads, in part, “Before the Trump era, many mainstream Republicans had practical and compassionate views on immigration, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. Former Governor Robert Ray – mentor to Reynolds’ mentor, Terry Branstad – is the shining example of a humanitarian Republican. At the end of the Vietnam War, then Governor Ray answered President Gerald Ford’s call to accept refugees. This state helped place more than 1,000 people from Vietnam and surrounding areas into Iowa homes. Ray rightly recognized that these refugees were victims of communism and war. Rather than a burden, he saw them as an asset to our culture and economy.”
When Governor Ray called out with a plea to Iowans to accept sponsorship of these refugee families, we answered that call.
In the Fall of 1979, after some serious soul-searching, we took in a family of seven Hmong, husband, wife, 3 boys ages 6, 5, and 4, and twin girls at age 1-1/2. During the preceding four years we had increased our own family by adopting three Korean daughters, arriving at ages at 5, 8 and 10. We also had three mostly grown sons who were busy getting their college educations and beginning their adult lives. We had recently launched a new hog operation on our 80-acre farm, which was still in its infancy, and I was working full-time at the railroad at the time, so it wasn’t as if we needed something to do! See accompanying photo of our expanded family.
We were gratefully assisted in various ways with donations of clothing, etc., from the Stanley and Oelwein communities. Oelwein’s Grace Methodist Church, our home church at the time, formed a group of five women who each took a morning of the week to come to our farm to help the family learn a working knowledge of English, how to shop, do laundry with electricity, stay safe using a real “stove,” and a ton of other life skills that we take for granted. Learning to ride a bike, and later driving a car, all came later – eight months at our home!
Someone, whose opinion we had always greatly respected, told us we had more guts than sense, which seemed quite apropos at the time, and I never forgot that phrase! I was determined to prove him wrong! I also have learned that if you give only to get, you aren’t giving – you’re trading. When we take a chance and step out of our comfort zone, life can quickly become very challenging, but the rewards are indescribable! I wouldn’t trade these experiences — and memories — for all the tea in China!
Our youngest son was probably impacted the most by all of these earth-shaking events taking place at home at about the time he was transitioning into college life and away from home for the first time. He could see how deep we had become in our various projects, so he dropped out of college for a semester to rethink his own goals, and to assist his over-committed parents with all the balls they had in the air at once.
Fast-forward quite a few years to this son’s (Drew) own daughter (Autumn) who was in high school and had a school project to prepare and give a presentation to her social studies class commemorating National History Day. After a few thoughtful suggestions from her teacher Daddy, the topic she chose was Iowa Governor Ray’s enormous contribution in helping to save the lives of countless Vietnam War refugees by arranging for the sponsorship of hundreds of displaced families to be resettled in the State of Iowa in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Our granddaughter won honors with her presentation at her local high school, Decorah, then won more honors at the district and state levels.
Ultimately, she was chosen to present her YouTube documentary at the national level in College Park, Maryland, in June of that year! Because of her efforts, Autumn, her parents and her grandparents (my husband and me!) met personally in Des Moines with Governor Ray for a videotaped interview which was used in Autumn’s documentary, and which helped her to win all those awards! See accompanying photo!
If you haven’t lost interest yet in this long trip down memory lane, please fast-forward one more time, because our granddaughter, Autumn, became a National Merit Scholar her senior year in high school, has graduated Summa Cum Laude from Macalester College, St. Paul, MN, and was recognized by Phi Beta Kappa Society for her academic accomplishments. She is now completing her Master’s Degree from Union Theological Seminary, Columbia University, New York City, via remote, due to COVID-19 virus precautions. She is motivated by her desire to help people in need, and especially works with migrant and other needy families to secure decent housing in the part-time job she works simultaneously with her Master’s Program. She speaks fluent Spanish which she uses daily in working with those many clients who are mostly Spanish speaking, and eventually hopes to earn her Ph.D. in anthropology or another related area. To say she intends to devote her life to helping others — to paraphrase those words in Matthew 25:45: “Truly, I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these, you did it for me” — would be an understatement. We could not be prouder of our granddaughter’s set of values! (And I secretly like to think her family and their experiences helped to form those values. But please don’t tell.)
Florence DeLong, Mostly life-long resident of the State of Iowa
Once so very proud of the leadership of our Governor Robert Ray; now not so much of our current Governor Kim Reynolds.