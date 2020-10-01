Isn't it interesting how one can spend hours and days preparing for something; and then, in what seems like an instant -- it's over!? That's how many of the Oelwein Area Historical Society members felt when our last "customers" walked out the door of the meeting room at the Museum, following their fundraising efforts during the recent Citywide Garage Sale weekend.
I want to thank a number of individuals who always help our events be successful.
First of all, to those who donated items, many or few, to be sold to benefit our efforts, it wouldn't be a "garage sale" without you -- thank you. Thank you, Donna, Virginia, Verla, Dee, Josie, Iva, Mary Kay, Caroline and Richard for setting up and pricing the myriad of items. It can often be a daunting task.
Always our "Bake Sales" are just as much an important part of these occasions. Thank you Donna, Virginia, Verla, Dee, Norma, Josie, Garland, Sue, Katie, Mary Kay, and Caroline for providing us with a variety of wonderfully, tasty treats. New to our table this time was homegrown and ground horseradish brought to the sale by Gordon Kelly. The jars were gone in no time. You may have started something! Thanks, Gordon!
The third part of the weekend was -- "Lunches-To-Go." This was an experiment, this time round. Thank you so very much, Virginia, for bringing this to fruition. I have absolutely no idea of how much time and effort you put into this. And thank you, Donna, for bringing the chips from "afar."
Publicity takes various forms. Producing and distributing the very "smart" flyers was Virginia. Thank you. And speaking of Virginia; she was assisted by none other than "Mr. Nick" in setting up our large advertising sign. He was also busy blowing -- not his balloons, this time -- but debris, in the form of grass from the area, making for a much more pleasing parking area and walkway. Thank you very much for lending a hand! For the Oelwein Daily Register, in general; but Deb Kunkle, in particular, for the wonderful piece and picture on the front page, we do thank you. Our words cannot express the value of your words written.
If I have failed to mention others who helped in any way, it was certainly unintentional.
As I always say, last, but certainly not least, are each and every one who entered our doors to look and most of the time -- to buy. And so very many of you told us "keep the change." We even received a generous check following the sale because that individual wasn't able to be on hand during. All we can say is Thank you, thank you and THANK YOU! I believe, even in these hard times so many are experiencing, everyone reached deep to help in maintaining the history housed within the walls of the Oelwein Area Historical Museum. It's always "music to our ears" whenever we see interest and hear that same person express amazement at what is housed within its walls.
Got history? We do! Come and see!
Lora Saunders
Oelwein