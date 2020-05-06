Alas another social program falls victim to the deadly Coronavirus. After much hand wringing and deliberation it has been decided by members of Post 9 of the Oelwein American Legion that we just can’t proceed with this year’s Memorial Day program, annually held at Woodlawn Cemetery.
As with many others cancelling programs of rich and lengthy duration because of this evil virus, we don’t want to expose attendees to potential sickness or worse. This cancellation includes the Honor Guard and Legion Auxiliary’s morning trek from Oakdale Cemetery, Lake Oelwein, Floral Hills and Veterans Park. We are disappointed for many reasons, but mostly being unable to honor those who have passed before us, in a community setting.
Our speaker this year would have been Chief Petty Officer Josh Link, son of Chris and Sharon Link of Oelwein. Josh is currently stationed in Dubuque, with the Coast Guard. We hope he will put us on his schedule next year but with any military personnel, next year’s billet is never a certainty.
On a related item, we will be putting up a smattering of flags (both large and small) throughout the cemetery. We are not certain on the logistics or how this will take shape but we will do it safely and with the dignity. I’m sure it will look different than in previous years, but we do want to give the cemetery a semblance of patriotism afforded this hallowed space.
We ask for your patience and understanding and keep in mind our sacrifices are small compared to those who served our country in uniform.
American Legion Honor Guard
Jake Blitsch, member