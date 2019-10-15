The recent actions by Turkey in Syria are dangerously alarming. Having served our nation in uniform, I am keenly aware of the dynamics at play. The United States has worked side-by-side with our Kurdish partners in the fight against ISIS; and with our withdrawal from the region, we’re abandoning a strategic partner, emboldening our adversaries — like Iran and Russia — and reversing course on our goal of maintaining peace and stability.
Today’s action by the administration signals they are ready to apply pressure on Turkey for their aggression, and that’s the right move. I’m working with Senator Lindsey Graham on what we can do in the Senate to amplify this pressure in order to bring this offensive to an end.
In all of this, we need to see a clear plan for how we ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS so that they can never threaten the United States and our allies again.