All the busy-ness has come to a halt. The “Meeting Room” awaits its transformation into its original purpose — for the meetings of the Oelwein Area Historical Society. Have you ever wondered what the “Area” pertains to? When the Historical Society was formed back in the mid-1970’s, there were no museums anywhere to be found in the area; thus, to be inclusive, the original founders added “Area” to its name.
The Spring Garage Sale/Bake Sale at the Museum was a success. It required lots of work; but then anyone who’s ever been a part of the process knows what I am referring to. The members of the Historical Society wish to thank one and all who had a hand in making the weekend of May 7th and 8th work as well as it did.
I, in particular, wish to thank my faithful “can be counted on” bakers. The large table was full as usual. Have you ever wondered about our pie rack that has been a fixture for each and every bake sale? This particular piece once belonged to Sarah Bly and was a very early donation to the Historical Society for the Museum. I would hope that Sarah would approve of our making good use of her donation for these many years.
My thanks go out to those who put together our “Lunch-Special.” The “Walking Tacos” smelled wonderful and were equally tasty. Thank you to everyone who purchased one.
To each and every one attending our Garage Sale/Bake Sale who either made a generous donation or told us to “keep the change” — it was appreciated so very much. All monies made, go toward the up-keep and maintenance of the Museum. Saturday morning, as the sale progressed, a new hot-water heater was being installed. The old one had definitely seen its better days! What a joy to have hot water again! This is a prime example of our need of funds.
On a personal note — to the customer who purchased the vintage stackable Disney blocks on Saturday, May 8: The very smallest of these was found to have been left behind. If you would call 319-283-0786, arrangements can be made for you to pick it up.
Keep watching the paper for upcoming plans! We continue striving to live up to our motto ‘PRESERVING THE PAST, IN THE PRESENT, FOR THE FUTURE” — to the best of our abilities. Won’t you please join us in this endeavor. Thank you!
Lora Saunders
OAHS member