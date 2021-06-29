Agenda item 17 for Monday’s Oelwein City Council meeting was listed as “Consideration of a motion authorizing signatures on Proposal for Professional Services with origin design for Charles Street Viaduct Hazard Mitigation.” At about 5:30 p.m., a structural engineer stood in front of the council. He stated in plain terms that the Charles Street viaduct in Oelwein is about to lose huge chunks of concrete.
The gentleman was only half joking when he said that he should have received hazard pay to perform the inspection. His most disturbing phrase was: “If you don’t make concrete fall where you want it to, it will fall where you don’t want it to and at the worst time.”
He recommended immediate danger mitigation by removing the chunks or shutting down the road going through. This work will not fix anything. Only the immediate danger will be addressed.
Once the immediate danger is removed, it will be easy to kick this can down the road again. We must resist this temptation. If it takes a special tax or non-profit funding to do the right thing, then that is what we must do. A long-term solution to the Charles Street viaduct problem must be pursued sooner rather than later. Further delay will only cause worse safety issues and will in the end cost more money. Short term, I am not going to drive that route until the hazard is removed.
Vernon May,
Oelwein