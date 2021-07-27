“The Great American Experiment is in peril,” by Steve Corbin, in the 24, July Oelwein newspaper is an excellent guest editorial. It really brings out the fact the “Republican party” is now the “Trump party.”
Hitler and many other tyrants in history knew how to fanaticalize their followers to make them to “violence.” That terrorist attack on our nation’s capitol on 6 January is similar to “the night of Crystal,” when German citizens went on a rampage and destroyed Jewish business places.
Rudolf Hess said “Hitler is Germany.” Many in the Republican party want us to believe that “Trump is America.”
Herman Lenz, Sumner