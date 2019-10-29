I would like to express my appreciation for Peggy Sherrets’ service to our community and my support for re-electing her as our mayor.
It’s understandable that if people aren’t happy with everything our leaders are doing, they want to change them. I’m sure Brett DeVore is a fine candidate also.
I just offer a word of caution — a person’s experience, perspective, and contacts with other communities and their leaders can benefit our own town greatly and shouldn’t be discounted when considering who best to lead us in the coming years.
Peggy and Jake Blitsch and their families have contributed in countless ways to the Oelwein area the many years they have lived here — in some cases even their parents did — now their children and grandchildren do likewise.
All of those things need to be taken into consideration as we look toward our future, and who best to lead us.