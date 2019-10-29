On the upcoming Nov. 5 city/school election ballot, Wapsie Valley Community School District will bring to our patrons a ballot item for a new Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) regarding the allowed uses of Iowa’s 1-cent sales tax. This sales tax is known as SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education).
Wapsie Valley’s current Revenue Purpose Statement, originally passed in February 2007, receiving overwhelming support from district patrons with 70.81% of voters casting a YES vote. The current revenue purpose statement for Wapsie Valley CSD extends to Dec. 31, 2022.
The $.01 sales tax is already being collected statewide and the state legislation has now extended the $.01 sales tax until 2051.
Now that this state extension has occurred, Wapsie Valley CSD needs approval for a RPS that matches the state extension and will provide financial backing for future planning in district needs.
The outcome of this vote will absolutely NOT raise your property taxes, regardless of whether the YES or NO vote prevails. The sole purpose of the RPS is to describe and outline the uses for which the $.01 sales tax may be used at Wapsie Valley CSD.
Over the past 5 years, Wapsie Valley CSD has used SAVE revenues for just about every type of infrastructure expenditure allowed by law. Here are some examples:
• Parking lot improvements ($186,000)
• JH/HS Floor Maintenance ($26,000)
• Rural air quality improvements ($10,000)
• JH/HS wall painting ($7,700)
• Technology upgrades ($28,000)
• Auditorium sound system ($45,000)
• Chromebooks ($33,000)
• Building/equipment repairs ($27,000)
• Bus leasing/loans ($370,000)
• Bond payments ($6,231,000)
• Classroom furniture ($16,000)
• Security upgrades ($21,000)
• Tractor/mower upgrades ($9,200)
• Rural restroom upgrades ($90,000)
• Technology support ($14,000)
• Telephone upgrades($17,000)
The approval of a new RPS allows the Board of Education and District Administration to plan for short- and long-term projects to consider for district improvements and bonding needs through 2051. I would expect the district’s spending of the $.01 sales tax revenues to look very similar to the types of uses listed above: to maintain and improve district facilities, equipment and infrastructure. This allows maximum flexibility when budgeting and planning for district improvements.
A simple majority (50% +1) is needed for passage of this ballot item. I hope that you will consider to support a new RPS to continue using this sales tax in support of our school district for future needs.