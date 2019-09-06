We want to publicly thank Jesusa Christians for writing the awesome story about our granddaughter, Emma Wolfe, and our family. Jesusa did a wonderful job of understanding and writing this complex, true life story. The Register is very fortunate to have Jesusa as she is a very kind, respectful and professional reporter.
We thank the Oelwein Daily Register for printing the journey the “Wolfe Pack” has taken these past 12 years beginning with Emma’s brother, Caleb. It has been a journey no one would choose to take, but has not only made our family stronger and better for it but the lives of others as well.
We also thank the Oelwein community for all their ongoing prayers for our family and for the support they have given to us. Much gratitude to those of you who have visited our garage sales and helped us raise money for the Briggs and Al’s Run/Walk held in Milwaukee each September for Children’s Hospital. These funds have helped the Herma Heart Institute to carry on the research that Emma inspired her doctors to do. These doctors and institute are our inspiration as we plan for our 10th year of walking with team Wolfe Pack.