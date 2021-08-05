Whoa! I think some people are moving a little too fast! Save the Plaza! We have enough parks in Oelwein … City, Red Gate, Platt, Reidy, Levin, and Veterans. There are so many empty lots in Oelwein that each neighborhood can have its own park! We also have The Williams Center, The Coliseum, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars as well as the Historical Society Museum buildings, which can be used for events. The Coliseum was always the site of the annual Home and Farm Shows.
Where can Senior Citizens congregate for coffee, social time and lunch? And how about deteriorating buildings in downtown Oelwein? When will that problem be solved?
Remember the West Charles Viaduct? That is used every day, mostly by motorists I’ll admit, but it is in use daily. When is that going to be repaired?
City streets? Roads in Woodlawn Cemetery? Is there money for these repairs?
And the location of the Chamber and driver’s license offices? That’s another topic. Public restrooms in Oelwein? The list is endless and my blood pressure is rising so I will cease and desist.
There are so many projects in Oelwein that should be brought to the people for discussion. What happened to input by citizens and longtime residents? Speak up! Write a letter to the editor and attend the council meeting.
Kaye Russo Frazer, Oelwein