Jesus said, ”I tell you, this man went down to his home justified rather than the other; for all who exalt themselves will be humbled, but all who humble themselves will be exalted.” Luke 18:14 NRSV
I preach looking toward windows and glass doors. I like them! Instead of walls, I receive the natural light and look out to the world. Also, I see more than just outside. I get a reflection of what’s inside; a reflection in the glass of our worship.
Jesus’ stories are like that glass. Through them, we see toward the way God sees the world. Also, we may catch a reflection of ourselves.
In Luke 18:9-14, Jesus says two very different people went to pray. One is a pious, devout, Bible-believing Pharisee. When he prays, we know he’s a very good, moral person who puts his faith into action (vv. 11-12).
The other is tax collector. That means he’s a traitor to his people. He keeps all he can for himself from the taxes he takes, and sends the rest to support the Roman occupation of their land. He lives and prays very differently the Pharisee. All he can say to God is that he’s a sinner (v. 13).
Remember, Jesus is telling a story about how two people live, and what they pray. His story demonstrates prayer is defined as bringing before God our whole, authentic self.
Then, Jesus throws open a curtain. We get to catch a glimpse at how God sees the world. God’s light streams in when Jesus says that only the tax collector is justified, that is “made right with God.”
The Pharisee’s religion was a means of trying to lift himself up; trying to climb closer up to God through living his life on a higher plane. The tax collector is so lowly and poor at being spiritual and moral, that he throws himself totally upon God’s grace and mercy. And Jesus says, Guess what! In the eyes of God, that lowly one is brought up and goes home closer to God.
The Pharisee, though, who considered himself already in-tight with God – who thought, therefore, he could despise a fellow-worshipper, goes home more distant from God than when he came.
Jesus gives us a peek into God’s mind: Two people are worshipping. Both are in need and wayward. Both are children, who require God to do for us that which we can never do for ourselves.
When Christians worship, we aren’t climbing up to God, through our great effort and time. Instead, God lovingly climbs down to all of us. Jesus is Emmanuel – God with us – as we truly are, sinners all.
Sometimes our sin is cheating, stealing and the like. Sometimes our sin is believing God is more on our side than the side of those others. Both are sin and need a God who’s not only righteous and just, but also loving.
Jesus’ window gives us a mirror. At any worship service, some gather as sinners with crimes, and others are sinners with self-righteous smugness. But, there are only sinners, which is good, as the gospels say, because Jesus Christ saves only sinners.
Jesus’ window and mirror remind he calls together the Church to showcase God’s determination to love and to rule all the world – not just those like us. Jesus makes us peculiar and distinctive to show the world a living, breathing, visible demonstration of the Holy Spirit’s power. Power to overcome our tendency to gather only with people like us and exclude and put down those not like us.
Hearing God’s graciousness to this tax collector, we are invited to imitate and join Christ by welcoming the stranger and lifting up the lowly. Hospitality in the name of Christ is more than a slogan about “friendliness,” and more than a warm welcome.
Christian love is love in action (1 John 3:18). It’s a move to incorporate. A strategy that draws us into the Body in such a way that we know that our Church is truly Christ’s and not some exclusive club of those we deem worthy. It’s not easy, and yet it’s a way Christ saves us. He thrusts us toward others we might otherwise ignore and despise. He forces us to look at others as he looks at all people.
Jesus gives us the means to be with another. Not just another much like ourselves. Not just another to whom we can feel superior. But, rather, as someone, whom Christ loved, for whom he died, and whom Christ is determined to have at all cost, the same as us.
Jesus’ story of the Pharisee and the tax collector is an invitation to see ourselves and others through his glass, and, therefore, in a different way. Jesus moves us closer to the way God sees us by moving us toward those we might otherwise feel morally or spiritually superior. He gives us the opportunity to be gracious givers rather than self-absorbed consumers.
The Rev. Kent Leydens is on the roles of the Honorably Retired in the Presbyterian Church (USA). He serves in Oelwein as a Supply Pastor for Christ United Presbyterian Church and Zion Lutheran Church.