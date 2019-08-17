Education officials in Iowa are going forth with a plan to require seat belts in school busses, which will add much to the cost of new busses. There’s no opposition to it. “Seat belts” have become like a “religion.”
Several years ago, a school bus went off a curve at excessive speed and rolled. An investigation found the driver had man “speed violations.” Immediately, there was and is a big ballyhoo for “seat belts in school busses,” but no big ballyhoo to “Better Screen Drivers, To Block Out the Crash Prone.”
The seat belt law zealots are eager and waiting for something like the above to happen, so they have an excuse to expand their sacred idol. They’re not working for “Crash PREVENTION” because such is not good for “motor vehicle sales” if the old vehicles don’t get wrecked.
Earlier this year in western Iowa, a school bus driver and passenger burned to death in a bus fire. An investigation found the driver was “dis-abled,” and probably “couldn’t get out,” but why didn’t he let the passenger get out? The fire started in the engine. There should have been time for a lot of people to get out. The seat belt zealots are satisfied if all are seat belted and burned alive, and politically correct.
Law enforcement personnel love the seat belt law. They know that drivers and occupants cannot easily get a gun into action and out the window if they’re buckled in. It’s more for “officer safety” than for “Citizen safety.”