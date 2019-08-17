For K-12 students, classes can begin on August 23. Since the date falls on a Friday this year, many are starting the following week.
However, nearly all local school districts will face another year of belt tightening as Republican lawmakers approved just a minor increase in state funding this year. For the 9th time in the last decade, the funding increase is below the cost of inflation which means many school districts will reduce course offerings, put off technology or book purchases, increase class sizes, and reduce their education workforce.
Districts with highest transportation costs will receive some new assistance this year, but it is not a long-term solution. Since some rural districts have a small number of students but geographically cover hundreds of square miles, they spend a large amount of their budget on transportation costs instead of in the classroom.
Some other educational requirements passed the Legislature in previous years but take effect this school year. This includes trainings and protocols on suicide prevention training, concussion protocols with coaching training, and school emergency operation plans to address school safety.
New legislation raises the passenger limit on school vehicles that are vans, minivans, SUV’s, or station wagons from the current Iowa law of eight to the federal limit of 10. Rules would allow pickups for up to 9 passengers and able to carry less than 2,000 lbs. to be used as school buses. The operator of the pickup must meet school bus driver qualifications. This was mainly done to help 4-H programs in hauling supplies.
High school students encouraged to serve as Iowa Legislative Pages
The Iowa Legislature is looking for high school students to learn more about the legislative process by applying to serve as a Legislative Page in the Iowa House of Representatives for the 2020 legislative session.
Legislative Pages provide invaluable assistance to representatives and staff by running errands, delivering messages, and distributing bills and amendments. Pages will work with staff and representatives in the Iowa State Capitol building.
The Iowa House Chief Clerk’s office will be accepting applications until Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Guidelines to the program include:
• Must be 16 years of age by Jan. 13, 2020
• Uniforms are provided
• Living arrangements are unsupervised and must be found on their own
• Students are responsible for transportation to and from the State Capitol
• This is a paid position and excused absences are permitted
• Students are expected to be able to handle any school responsibilities
• Parental permission is required to participate in this program
For more details on the page program and how to apply go to, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/careers.