The Oelwein Knights of Columbus wish to extend a big THANK YOU to all who donated to our annual Tootsie Roll Campaign for area youth and adults with Intellectual Disabilities. Your donations support local, state and national Special Olympic events as well as the following organizations who serve special needs individuals and groups: Oelwein Schools including Sacred Heart, Alternative Living, Goodwill, Quality Choices, Full Circle, the Mental Health Institute, Prairie View Activities and Special Olympics.
The Knights also step forward with additional support for groups when need arises. Our local Council holds an annual “Fun Day” for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Participants are treated to games, music, dance, prizes and pizza.
We extend a special thank you to Kwik Trip, Casey’s, Fareway, Dollar General, Norbys, and the Oelwein Register. They are key to a successful Tootsie Roll campaign and their community support is very much appreciated.
Oelwein Knights of Columbus Council #1168