October 2020
The Wapsie Valley Community School District students, staff, and families have adjusted to the Return to Learn Plans required by the Iowa Department of Education at the start of the 2020-21 school year. Most of our students and families have decided to utilize the On-Site Plan to meet face-to-face with our staff at our seven different building sites.
Approximately twenty-five students have decided to utilize the Hybrid Learning Plan with long term remote learning (one semester) as an option. This curriculum plan choice is operated and administered through an outside curriculum provider called Edgenuity through an agreement with Wapsie Valley CSD. We, as a district staff, work with our students and families when short-term illnesses or quarantine situations arise within the student population.
We continue to see low student absenteeism rates within the Wapsie Valley
CSD. We have worked through one positive COVID-19 case within our student body that involved quarantine situations for other students. We continue to be vigilant with the safety measures and protocols that were implemented at the start of this school year. Recently updated guidance from the Governor Reynold’s office on the use of mask wearing or facial coverings protects individuals from being quarantined in a close contact situation with a positive case.
You can find a weekly COVID-19 update on our school website (wapsievalleyschools.com) in a section called the Nurse’s Corner. This can be found under the COVID & Health tab on the main page of the website.
The academic school year has started with some early assessment screenings to help our staff and administration make some educational decisions on student progress and how best to support individual student needs. We, as a district, have moved the fall parent-teacher conferences ahead to early October to facilitate earlier conversations with parents if student data show needs for intervention or acceleration work.
The WVCSD athletic teams have competed at high levels this fall sports season. The cross country, football, and volleyball teams have all seen outstanding performances on the field and courts. Our Fine Arts Department is being innovative in the approaches for showcasing our instrumental and chorus students. Performances are being planned this fall to utilize outside venues for small and large groups.
Thank you for your continued support of the Wapsie Valley Schools in whatever means possible.
Stay Warrior Strong,
Dave Larson
Wapsie Valley CSD — Superintendent