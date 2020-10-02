What’s New in County 22?

With fall coming fast I would like to remind everyone to slow down and be more cautious. Farmers will be working hard in the fields and we need to give the farmers a “brake.” They’re out there trying to make a living. Farm machinery travels slower and you need to be patient and wait to pass safely. Do not pass farm machinery at an intersection as they may be turning, and you may not know it.
The newer machinery tend to have good turn signals but always use caution. Watch for machinery with sharp corners or steep hills as you may be approaching a slow tractor and not know it.
Leaf lookers will be driving slower and unless something changes it looks like we will have a great leaf looking season this year. Be patient and try not to get road rage because it will only make the situation worse and more dangerous.
Avoid sun glare. On or near the autumnal equinox around September 22nd, the first 15 to 45 minutes after a sunrise or before a sunset can make for more difficult driving because of sun glare. Make sure you have a set of sunglasses and keep your windshield clean.
Be careful of frost on bridges. As the temperatures begin to drop morning frost may develop on bridges and cause them to become icy. Slow down in those situations.
Watch out for deer. With the crops coming out of the fields and the weather cooling down, deer will be on the move. Deer are most active during sunrise and sunset so slow down in areas where you think they may be crossing. We also try to watch for raccoons. With our squads running low to the ground it seems at least once a year we have damage caused by hitting a raccoon crossing the road.
When leaves accumulate on the roadway and become wet, they can get extremely slippery, making the driving conditions similar to driving on ice. If the temperature drops below freezing, the wet leaves will freeze and turn into dangerous icy leaves on the roadway. Besides reducing the car's traction, causing skidding and the possibility of losing control of the vehicle, leaves often cover the painted road markings, making it difficult to know the locations of the lanes.
Please take your time, drive safely and have a great fall.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks, and have a safe fall season,
Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi