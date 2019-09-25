The beat down on ethanol has gone on for far too long and I am tired of the half-truths and false assumptions made in regard to ethanol. Big oil’s money and governmental influence is making it impossible for this biofuel to get fair treatment. My livelihood comes from producing corn, of which, much of it goes into ethanol. With E-plants shutting down due to RIN waivers and new threats of war coming from the Middle East, I’d again like to drive a few points home-
#1. Our family are recycling fanatics. I compare using ethanol to recycling. Every bit of the corn is used with virtually no waste, and we can produce an unlimited supply of it without compromising fossil fuels and other natural resources. If you recycle, you should use ethanol
#2. Ethanol is better for the environment. From the production process to its usage as a fuel, ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by about 40% in comparison to unblended gasoline. (Source: Argonne National Laboratory). Ethanol is also fully biodegradable. You can’t say that about regular gas with its nasty polluting toxin MTBE.
#3. According to a 2016 study by the USDA, ethanol produces at least double the energy required to produce it. Also, it takes an average of 2.7 gallons of water to produce a gallon of ethanol. In comparison, it takes between 2.1 – 5.4 gallons of water to produce a gallon of crude oil (Source: Argonne National Laboratory).
#4. Contrary to the beliefs of some, ethanol has no impact on the price of our food. If you disagree with me, I’d be glad to give you an ear of field corn to chew on and tell me how delicious it is. Field corn and food grade corn are two totally different crops and by the way, every bushel (56 lbs.) of corn produces 18 lbs. of DDG’s, which is a protein supplement in hog and cattle feed, giving them a better diet. We have more than enough land in the US to provide ample amounts of both food and energy.
#5. Ethanol blended gas is cheaper. Anywhere from $.35 — $.80/gallon depending on blend.
I encourage you to:
• If you have a vehicle built after 2001, use E-15 wherever possible
• If you are shopping for a different vehicle, require it is E-85
• Thank your retailers who have E-15 & E-85 pumps
• Encourage your retailers who don’t have E-15 & E-85 pumps to install them
• Contact your governmental representative and let them know to end the RIN waivers and hold all blenders to the same standards