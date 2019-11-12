The 2nd Annual Community Wine & Dine was a great success! The committee would like to thank all of the people who supported this event, with either donations of wine for the “Wall of Wine,” for the many raffle tickets purchased, the cash donations we received, or coming and enjoying the evening with us.
The night consisted of fun, good food, great conversation, and a series of silent auctions.
A live auction that provided a lot of excitement and entertainment was conducted by Gerry Vande Vorde. The oral auction items were donated by: CJM’s (a local glass artist group of Marty Kajewski, Connie Kerns, and Jake Blitsch), Maynard Savings Bank, Spooner Train Ride, and the Leone Vargason family.
We would like to also thank all the merchants that supported our “Silent Auction.” They were:
Air FX, Avalon Tire & Service Center, Buds and Blossom, Buffalo Phil’s, Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, Circus World, Fivash Cellar’s Wines, Grand Falls Resort, Grand Theater, Grout Museum District, Oelwein Hospital Gift Shop, Jackson Heights Golf Course, Kathy’s Pies, Leo’s, Moose Jaw, Oelwein Family Pharmacy, Palmer’s Family Fun, Panera Bread of Iowa, Sam’s Clothing, Scratch Cupcakes, T9 Team Sporting Goods, The Iowa Children’s Museum, Tindell Shoes Inc. & Repair, Vibes Up, and Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Our many thanks to the following merchants for their support of our Place Mat:
Community Bank of Oelwein, Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Hintz-Ziegler-Miller Insurance, Horan Cleaning LLC, The Oelwein Daily Register, and Showcase Furniture.
This community building event was attended by many of the area residents and catered by Luigi’s of Oelwein, and broasted chicken by PJ’S Bar & Grill. Desserts provided by Teresa Loban.
Silver Cord students, Chloe, Kirsten, McKenna, Olivia, and Sojidin, from Oelwein High School helped at the event. These are students from our high school that earn community service hours by volunteering for various local activities.
This event was sponsored by Sacred Heart Parish and the Knights of Columbus.
The event raised over $7,000 which will be split between the Parish and the Knights. The Parish will use the money to offset expenses; the Knight’s will use it to support their local efforts.