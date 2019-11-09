The Service Committee of Christ United Presbyterian Church would like to extend a big thank you to all who donated clothing, money or time to our annual community Winterize Your Neighbor project. It was a large success with 157 new or gently used children’s coats being distributed to the children of our community.
A grateful thank you to the Knights of Columbus and the Polark Foundation for their contributions of children’s coats. Unfortunately, we were not able to serve every child with a new or gently used coat so please remember Christ United Presbyterian Church in your charity giving so that we can serve more people with our annual project.
Please mark your donations as Winterize Your Neighbor.
We served approximately 63 families with bedding and warm winter clothing. We also distributed 22 lovely hand-stitched quilts to 22 families. These quilts are made throughout the year by our quilting group.
A humongous thank you to all our volunteers that help out beforehand with the sorting of clothing and setting up and for the many volunteers that showed up on the day of the giveaway.
Again, THANK YOU for all your support. It takes a village!!!