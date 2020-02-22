In March ‘91, during a rainy no wind day, I was in my house most of the time. I had my oil furnace that had to exhaust through a brick chimney that was 100 years old, and probably cracked in many places.
I noticed my dog “panting” even though the thermostat was only set between 65-70. That night I couldn’t sleep for a headache. After taking an Anacin that didn’t do me any good, I came to realize that something was wrong.
When the air is heavy and damp and no wind, the furnace fumes don’t rise up and out the chimney like it would on a bright sunny day when the air is moving.
The next summer I put in a new gas furnace that didn’t need a “chimney,” but used a forced exhaust out the side of the basement. That furnace lasted until November 2018. One evening I smelled something abnormally strange. I almost just dismissed it, but went to the basement to check the furnace, and I’m sure glad I did.
The center burner flame was blowing the wrong direction and had burned the insulation on the furnace wiring which was what I had smelled. So, a new furnace again.
When I got the old one out, I found what was wrong with it. The fire pipe for the middle burner had come loose, and partially out of its manifold at the far end. When the forced air fan came on, it would blow the flame the wrong direction.
When you know something is wrong, it’s wise to check around. Wood burning stoves in the house can be a real fire hazard, too. Most fires happen when you’re asleep or gone. It you stay right there and keep a watch on it, nothing will go wrong.