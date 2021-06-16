When it comes to the new charter school law signed May 19 by Gov. Kim Reynolds, lawmakers aimed to create more opportunities for those style schools while ensuring transparency, House District 64 Rep. Chad Ingels said in an interview with the Daily Register following the end of his first session in the Iowa Legislature.
The new law “modifying and establishing charter school programs and making appropriations,” goes into effect July 1.
West Central School in Maynard, is one of two charter schools in Iowa. The Randalia Republican is a member of the House education standing committee and West Central School Board.
“I had probably the most experience with charter schools coming from West Central,” Ingels said. “There’s been some discussion (of) what’s holding up other charter schools from being created — because we’ve got two successful ones, at West Central and then out at Storm Lake.”
Opportunities and transparency were priorities, Ingels said.
“A lot of discussion was on making sure there was sufficient transparency because it’s public dollars going into kind of a new style of schooling,” he said.
The bill mentions the word “transparent” in reference to:
• a charter school group’s application plan, which must have “transparent admissions selections”;
• and the state board’s need to adhere to “policies and criteria that are transparent, based on merit and avoid conflicts of interest.”
Funding for charter schools is similar to any other public school where a student would open enroll.
To codify this, the law adds a new section, 256E.8, on funding, stating:
“The school district of residence shall pay to the charter school in which the student is enrolled in the manner required under [a code section on open enrollment], and pursuant to the timeline in [a section stating bills are due from creditor to debtor school districts by Feb. 15 and July 15].”
Open enrollment payment shall be “the sum of the state cost per pupil for the previous school year plus the teacher leadership supplement state cost per pupil for the previous fiscal year” plus funds for limited English proficiency education (supplementary weighting), senior year plus program postsecondary enrollment options program and tuition reimbursement.
“For a student requiring special education, the school district of residence shall pay to the charter school the actual costs incurred in providing the appropriate special education,” according to the law. “The charter school shall complete and provide to the students’ school districts of residence all documentation necessary to seek Medicaid reimbursement for eligible services.”
The law allows that either a school board or an independent group can petition the state school board for a charter school charter. The law details a 28-point application process, detailed in 256E.4, 3.a, in which potential charter schools have to lay out “all the reporting requirements.”
WHY CHARTERS ARE DIFFERENT
“What’s nice about charter schools — is they can specifically state some of the rules that they don’t have to follow,” Ingels said.
He said as part of West Central’s charter, it has elected not to follow the “offer and teach” rule.
“So they don’t have to teach every subject that’s required or in the same sequence as required by the state board of education but they explicitly state why and how they’re going to do that,” Ingels said. “And one thing at West Central that allows us to do is pretty much all the high school students have some access to achieving dual credit. And so that’s been a real big bonus.”
“So the new charters would be able to do that same kind of thing, detail which specific rules they aren’t going to follow and why,” he said. “Why it might be innovative to do something a little bit different.
“The majority of the rules — safety protocols and all that type of thing — are still required,” Ingels said. “It’s some of the more specifics, and those are detailed, and they would work with the Department of Ed just to assure that the students are still getting a high quality education and everything they need. But they’re going to be innovative in some way.”
STILL PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Ingels said charter groups won’t be able to create religious schools owing to the public funding component, contrary to the fears some critics expressed.
“They’re still public schools so they can’t have any religious basis,” Ingels said. “These [charter schools] are public schools. Public dollars are following those students, and so they would still have to be subject to all those same type of rules as regular public schools.”