AMES – The Iowa State Fairgrounds will host a Fair Special Edition: Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show this summer, following the postponement of the 2020 Iowa State Fair.
The revised schedule for 4-H livestock shows will be spread out over three weeks and held Thursday through Saturday – Aug. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22.
Due to safety concerns, there will be no in-person static exhibits or judging held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds this year. Virtual alternatives for those activities are still being considered and details will be released soon.
To limit attendance at livestock shows, youth exhibitors will be allowed to bring only two people with them. All attendees and exhibitors will be required to wear a wristband. The Iowa State Fair will sell wristbands to the public and will cap the number sold at 1,000.
“We can’t thank the Iowa State Fair Board and staff enough for their support and cooperation to provide an exhibition opportunity for our 4-H youth livestock members,” said Debbie Nistler, Iowa 4-H state program leader for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “The life skills these young people gain from their livestock project experience is invaluable and the Iowa State Fair is the culmination of that experience.”
To protect the health and safety of everyone, this Special Edition show will follow all Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC recommendations for social distancing, handwashing and sanitization.
Information for 4-H families and youth exhibitors can be found on the Iowa State Fair 4-H Livestock page at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/statefair/livestock.
For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, please contact your county ISU Extension and Outreach office or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.